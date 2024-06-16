Ryder System (NYSE:R) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vertical Research

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $145.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $125.00. Vertical Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens increased their target price on Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on R

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE R opened at $118.92 on Friday. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $128.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $437,436.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,293.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $437,436.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,293.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Diez sold 13,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $1,646,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,471 shares in the company, valued at $17,162,820.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,862. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryder System

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.