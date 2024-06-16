Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) VP Glenn Hiltpold Sells 338 Shares

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $25,941.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,762.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $75.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.18. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.78 and a 52-week high of $88.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.66.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $268.23 million during the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 103.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 101.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 405,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after purchasing an additional 204,218 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1,429.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 71,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 66,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,695,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,379,000 after buying an additional 54,441 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 54,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 29,167 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 298.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 24,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.