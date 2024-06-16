Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Sagimet Biosciences from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sagimet Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Sagimet Biosciences Stock Down 13.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGMT opened at $4.14 on Friday. Sagimet Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.18. Analysts anticipate that Sagimet Biosciences will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sagimet Biosciences

In other news, CEO David Happel purchased 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $63,767.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 639,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sagimet Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the third quarter worth $158,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the third quarter worth $56,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the third quarter worth $23,517,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the third quarter worth $880,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the third quarter worth $686,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sagimet Biosciences Company Profile

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

