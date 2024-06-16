Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,361 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,147,402,000 after purchasing an additional 457,463 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,926,323,000 after purchasing an additional 752,566 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,607,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,973 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,270,144,000 after buying an additional 121,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $2,762,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $2.91 on Friday, reaching $231.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,833,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,624,135. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $224.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $2,188,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,903,561.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $2,188,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,903,561.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.59, for a total transaction of $4,493,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,131,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,966,021.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 634,670 shares of company stock valued at $178,310,008 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

