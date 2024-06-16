SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Short Interest Down 22.4% in May

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SB Financial Group stock. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SBFG Free Report ) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 0.72% of SB Financial Group worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

SBFG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.85. 625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average is $14.31. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

