Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,900 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the May 15th total of 234,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.39. 243,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,671. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.94.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.7539 per share. This is a positive change from Schneider Electric S.E.’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.