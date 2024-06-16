Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,680,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,715 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $173,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,763,000 after buying an additional 14,800,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,637,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,876,000 after buying an additional 841,822 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,279,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,192,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,341,000 after purchasing an additional 722,717 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,444,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,247,000 after purchasing an additional 584,906 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.71. 710,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,919. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.88.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

