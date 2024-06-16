Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Vulcan Materials’ Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Seth now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.73. The consensus estimate for Vulcan Materials’ current full-year earnings is $8.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.65 EPS.

VMC has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VMC stock opened at $252.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.39. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $190.51 and a twelve month high of $276.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

