Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Short Interest Up 50.3% in May

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the May 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Sega Sammy Stock Up 3.0 %
Sega Sammy stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 15,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,247. Sega Sammy has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41.
About Sega Sammy
