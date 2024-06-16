Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Short Interest Up 50.3% in May

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the May 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Sega Sammy Stock Up 3.0 %

Sega Sammy stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 15,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,247. Sega Sammy has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41.

About Sega Sammy

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops Pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation, as well as develops and sells amusement machines and animated films; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

