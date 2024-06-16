SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 67.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 6,277.8% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $3,268,320.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,677,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,759,000.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $3,268,320.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,677,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,759,000.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,884,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,852,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 287,363 shares of company stock worth $20,081,067. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SEIC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.43. The stock had a trading volume of 483,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,198. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.12. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $72.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SEIC shares. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

