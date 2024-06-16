Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR) Stake Lowered by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Semler Scientific were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMLR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 58,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 32,921 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Semler Scientific by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 160,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth about $345,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMLR shares. TheStreet upgraded Semler Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Semler Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Semler Scientific Stock Performance

Semler Scientific stock remained flat at $38.32 on Friday. 534,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,605. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $53.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $270.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

