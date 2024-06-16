Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 215 ($2.74) price target on the stock.
Separately, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 168 ($2.14) price objective on shares of Senior in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
In other Senior news, insider David Squires sold 266,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.20), for a total transaction of £460,624.61 ($586,558.78). 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.
