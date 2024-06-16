Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 215 ($2.74) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 168 ($2.14) price objective on shares of Senior in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Senior alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Senior

Senior Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of SNR opened at GBX 156.40 ($1.99) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £645.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,234.29, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 165.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.00. Senior has a 52 week low of GBX 146.80 ($1.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 183 ($2.33).

In other Senior news, insider David Squires sold 266,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.20), for a total transaction of £460,624.61 ($586,558.78). 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Senior Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.