Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

SHAK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $89.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $52.79 and a 1-year high of $111.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.83.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $31,315.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,754 shares in the company, valued at $386,699.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 82.2% in the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,373,000 after purchasing an additional 748,789 shares during the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $41,046,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 130.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 436,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,370,000 after acquiring an additional 246,952 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,951,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,513,000 after acquiring an additional 62,897 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

