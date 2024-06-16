Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Hunting (LON:HTG)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 510 ($6.49) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.09) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.49) price target on shares of Hunting in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 400 ($5.09) to GBX 450 ($5.73) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 448.33 ($5.71).

LON:HTG opened at GBX 393.50 ($5.01) on Wednesday. Hunting has a twelve month low of GBX 190 ($2.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 461 ($5.87). The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The stock has a market cap of £649.04 million, a P/E ratio of 715.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 388.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 328.88.

In other news, insider Bruce Ferguson acquired 2,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.81) per share, with a total value of £8,663.76 ($11,032.42). 18.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

