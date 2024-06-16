Shorepath Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.24 Million Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Shorepath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,000. Airbnb comprises approximately 3.8% of Shorepath Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total transaction of $3,750,720.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,316,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,435,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,612 shares of company stock valued at $59,476,075 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,754,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.00. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.24 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.



