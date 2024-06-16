Short Interest in Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR) Grows By 43.8%

Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 594,200 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the May 15th total of 413,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allurion Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allurion Technologies stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned 0.07% of Allurion Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Allurion Technologies Trading Down 11.5 %

ALUR traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 47,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,477. The company has a market capitalization of $58.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.22. Allurion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allurion Technologies ( NYSE:ALUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allurion Technologies will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Allurion Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Allurion Technologies

Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

