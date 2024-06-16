Short Interest in Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Drops By 22.4%

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,075,200 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 3,961,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,562.7 days.

Alpha Services and Stock Performance

Alpha Services and stock remained flat at $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. Alpha Services and has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $1.83.

About Alpha Services and

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Greece and internationally. The company provides various deposit products, including savings, current, time deposits, and other deposit products; mortgage, consumer, corporate, and business loans, as well as leasing products, factoring services, letters of guarantee, etc.; and insurance and bancassurance products.

