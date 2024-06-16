Short Interest in Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Expands By 11.4%

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,909,900 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the May 15th total of 5,303,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days.
Argonaut Gold Stock Performance
Shares of Argonaut Gold stock remained flat at $0.30 during trading on Friday. 236,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,187. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57.
Argonaut Gold Company Profile
