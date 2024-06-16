Short Interest in Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Expands By 23.8%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the May 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Augusta Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AUGG remained flat at $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,828. The firm has a market cap of $56.71 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.84. Augusta Gold has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project consists of 734 unpatented lode mining claims and mill site claims, and 87 patented mining claims located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project comprises 123 unpatented Bureau of Land Management (BLM) placer and lode mining claims, and six patented placer mining claims covering approximately 2,333 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.

