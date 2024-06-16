Short Interest in Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Declines By 13.5%

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the May 15th total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 70.1 days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BKHPF remained flat at $9.84 on Friday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $9.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

