Short Interest in Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Declines By 13.5%

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the May 15th total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 70.1 days.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BKHPF remained flat at $9.84 on Friday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $9.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile
