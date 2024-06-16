Short Interest in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Drops By 20.6%

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the May 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Up 6.1 %

BCLI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. 4,488,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,295. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.82. The company has a market cap of $32.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.43.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.