Short Interest in Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Drops By 27.8%

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the May 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Capgemini Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CGEMY traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.03. The company had a trading volume of 74,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,795. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.18. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $49.70.

Capgemini Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.7327 dividend. This is an increase from Capgemini’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services in strategy, technology, data science, and creative design fields to support companies and organizations in creating new models and new products within the digital economy.

