Short Interest in China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Drops By 28.7%

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the May 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China Merchants Bank stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.32. 18,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,583. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59. China Merchants Bank has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $107.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.37.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

