Short Interest in Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Expands By 43.5%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the May 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %
CPHRF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,779. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54.
About Cipher Pharmaceuticals
