Short Interest in Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Grows By 21.4%

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Clarkson Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CKNHF traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.69. The stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324. Clarkson has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.69.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

