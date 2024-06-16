Short Interest in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Declines By 9.8%

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the May 15th total of 14,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Crafts

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 241,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 52,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts Price Performance

Crown Crafts stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,874. Crown Crafts has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Crown Crafts Dividend Announcement

About Crown Crafts

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

