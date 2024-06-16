Short Interest in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Rises By 11.4%

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the May 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 368,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE CFR traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $95.03. 349,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $120.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $522.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFR shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $72,627,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,192,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,378,000 after acquiring an additional 495,215 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 244,197 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 359,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,959,000 after acquiring an additional 168,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,021,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,994,000 after purchasing an additional 161,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

