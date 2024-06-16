Short Interest in CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Increases By 30.8%

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.
CyberAgent Stock Performance
CYGIY remained flat at $2.94 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. CyberAgent has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $3.92.
CyberAgent Company Profile
