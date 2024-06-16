Short Interest in Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Rises By 51.0%

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 656,600 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the May 15th total of 434,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 437.7 days.

Extendicare Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXETF remained flat at $5.51 during midday trading on Friday. Extendicare has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0294 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is a positive change from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Extendicare’s payout ratio is presently -185.01%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.