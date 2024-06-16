Short Interest in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Expands By 14.0%

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,990,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the May 15th total of 9,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $328,641,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,733.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Gates Industrial
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 68,390.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Gates Industrial Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of GTES stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $16.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,324,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,927. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.43.
Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $862.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.
About Gates Industrial
Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.
