Short Interest in Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Drops By 14.0%

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the May 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Gold Reserve Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of GDRZF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. 38,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,940. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10. Gold Reserve has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $4.76.

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It also holds interests in LMS Gold project located in Alaska, the United States. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

