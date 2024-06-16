Short Interest in Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA) Expands By 52.2%

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTIA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,043. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17. Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $19.28.

Get Healthcare Trust alerts:

Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.4609 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th.

Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

Featured Stories

