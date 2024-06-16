Short Interest in Horizon Group Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGPI) Expands By 50.0%

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Horizon Group Properties Stock Performance
HGPI stock remained flat at $2.00 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. Horizon Group Properties has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $2.55.
Horizon Group Properties Company Profile
