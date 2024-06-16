Short Interest in Horizon Group Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGPI) Expands By 50.0%

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Horizon Group Properties Stock Performance

HGPI stock remained flat at $2.00 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. Horizon Group Properties has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $2.55.

Horizon Group Properties Company Profile

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Horizon Group Properties, Inc has 12 operating factory outlet centers and one power center in 10 states totaling more than 2.6 million square feet.

