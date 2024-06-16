Short Interest in HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Drops By 34.5%

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the May 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HOYA Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HOCPY stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.39. 37,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,731. HOYA has a 52-week low of $95.04 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. HOYA had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 22.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HOYA will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

