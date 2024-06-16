Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Expands By 49.6%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 698,100 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the May 15th total of 466,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 465.4 days.
Inpex Stock Performance
Shares of IPXHF traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 681. Inpex has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27.
About Inpex
