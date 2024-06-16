Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Expands By 49.6%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 698,100 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the May 15th total of 466,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 465.4 days.

Inpex Stock Performance

Shares of IPXHF traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 681. Inpex has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

