Short Interest in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Decreases By 13.8%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the May 15th total of 162,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWZS traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.98. 34,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,016. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $172.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $15.62.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 332,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $760,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $941,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

