Short Interest in Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) Drops By 20.7%

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 542,900 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the May 15th total of 684,400 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LXEO shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Lexeo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lexeo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Down 7.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXEO. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,298,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,955,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,342,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,364,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,540,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,802,000 after buying an additional 210,047 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LXEO stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.38. The company had a trading volume of 143,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 9.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $572.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $22.33.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

