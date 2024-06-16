Short Interest in MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Decreases By 21.6%

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the May 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
MOGU Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MOGU traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 88,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,213. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. MOGU has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.58.
MOGU Company Profile
