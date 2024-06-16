Short Interest in MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Decreases By 21.6%

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the May 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MOGU Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOGU traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 88,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,213. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. MOGU has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

Get MOGU alerts:

MOGU Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants, as well as personal care, food, and medical beauty products.

Receive News & Ratings for MOGU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOGU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.