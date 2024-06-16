Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Declines By 34.8%

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the May 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 26.1% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 9,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BXMX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 123,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,064. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $13.75.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

