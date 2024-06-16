Short Interest in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Expands By 52.0%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,750,000 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the May 15th total of 45,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In other news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 14,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $54,068.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 14,936 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $54,068.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $108,467.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,956.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $5,877,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,554,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 25,397.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 392,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTON. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.14.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.81. 8,302,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,735,253. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.04. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.85 million. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

