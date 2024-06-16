Short Interest in Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROCW) Grows By 49.2%

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Procaps Group Stock Performance
Shares of PROCW stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,792. Procaps Group has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.
About Procaps Group
