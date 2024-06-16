Short Interest in Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROCW) Grows By 49.2%

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Procaps Group Stock Performance

Shares of PROCW stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,792. Procaps Group has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

About Procaps Group

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

