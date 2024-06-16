Short Interest in Safestore Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Decreases By 28.8%

Safestore Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 351,900 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the May 15th total of 494,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,519.0 days.
Safestore Stock Performance
Safestore stock remained flat at $9.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99. Safestore has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94.
Safestore Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Safestore
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.