Short Interest in Safestore Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Decreases By 28.8%

Safestore Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 351,900 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the May 15th total of 494,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,519.0 days.

Safestore Stock Performance

Safestore stock remained flat at $9.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99. Safestore has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

