Short Interest in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Expands By 20.1%

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the May 15th total of 53,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Staffing 360 Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 358,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 6.41% of Staffing 360 Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Staffing 360 Solutions Price Performance

STAF stock remained flat at $0.28 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 39,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,446. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

