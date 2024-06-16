Short Interest in Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA) Grows By 26.3%

Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 339,500 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the May 15th total of 268,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 439,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Syra Health Stock Down 1.3 %

SYRA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. 64,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,493. Syra Health has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $8.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44.

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Syra Health will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syra Health Company Profile

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

