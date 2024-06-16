Short Interest in Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) Decreases By 23.0%

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the May 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Tharimmune Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THAR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.35. 120,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,520. Tharimmune has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $163.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36.

Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.85) earnings per share for the quarter.

Tharimmune Company Profile

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

