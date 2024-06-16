Short Interest in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Decreases By 31.7%

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the May 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

WKEY opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16. WISeKey International has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of WISeKey International in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

