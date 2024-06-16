Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of SIA opened at C$14.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.15. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$9.87 and a one year high of C$15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.82.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$230.95 million for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.329883 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIA shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.57.

View Our Latest Report on SIA

About Sienna Senior Living

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.