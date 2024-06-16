Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Short Interest Update

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,200 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the May 15th total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Silver Elephant Mining Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of SILEF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,605. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24. Silver Elephant Mining has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.45.

Silver Elephant Mining Company Profile

Silver Elephant Mining Corp., a mineral exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral and energy projects. The company explores for gold, nickel, silver, lead, zinc, iron, vanadium, titanium, and coal. Its flagship project is the Pulacayo project covering an area of 3,560 hectares located in Quijarro province, Bolivia.

