Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Short Interest Update

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,200 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the May 15th total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Silver Elephant Mining Stock Up 6.9 %
Shares of SILEF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,605. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24. Silver Elephant Mining has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.45.
Silver Elephant Mining Company Profile
