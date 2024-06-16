Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Sino Land Price Performance
OTCMKTS SNLAY remained flat at $5.29 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392. Sino Land has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $6.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31.
About Sino Land
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sino Land
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.