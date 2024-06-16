Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Sino Land Price Performance

OTCMKTS SNLAY remained flat at $5.29 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392. Sino Land has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $6.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

