Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Increases Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.491 per share on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Sinopharm Group’s previous dividend of $0.49.

Sinopharm Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Sinopharm Group stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.11. Sinopharm Group has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $16.31.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

